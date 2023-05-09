Senator Warner weighs in on debt limit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a high stakes, high-risk showdown in Washington as President Joseph Biden is hosting leaders to try to end the stalemate over raising the nation’s debt limit.

Senator Mark Warner says he hopes to see the debt ceiling moved before June 1. Or, he wants to see the U.S. pay and honor its debts.

“Default would have huge impact on Virginia families; it would send your interest rates soaring, that would affect your mortgage, that would affect your credit card debt, it would affect your student loan debt,” Sen. Warner said.

The senator says he is more than anxious to have a debate about the budget, spending, and priorities.

