Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning
High pressure will keep us dry this afternoon and throughout the middle of the week
A cold front will bring some scattered showers and storms our way this morning. Some storms could produce some heavy rain so localized flooding cannot be ruled out. We should stay dry this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and temperatures will be cooler as light winds blow out of the north. Lows will dip down into the 40s and low 50s overnight.
High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine our way on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb back into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.
We’ll stay dry on Thursday, but a warm front will bring some showers our way on Friday. It’ll be warm as we wrap up the week with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Scattered showers and storms are expected at times this weekend. Temperatures will continue to top off in the 70s and 80s, and we’ll be muggy as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
