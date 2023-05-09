Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning

High pressure will keep us dry this afternoon and throughout the middle of the week
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will bring some scattered showers and storms our way this morning. Some storms could produce some heavy rain so localized flooding cannot be ruled out. We should stay dry this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected this morning before we dry out this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are expected this morning before we dry out this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and temperatures will be cooler as light winds blow out of the north. Lows will dip down into the 40s and low 50s overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine our way on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb back into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

We'll see plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday.
We'll see plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry on Thursday, but a warm front will bring some showers our way on Friday. It’ll be warm as we wrap up the week with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Showers and storms will move into our region as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend.
Showers and storms will move into our region as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and storms are expected at times this weekend. Temperatures will continue to top off in the 70s and 80s, and we’ll be muggy as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating Giles County crash
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint on US Rt. 19

Latest News

RAIN INTO TONIGHT-TUESDAY
Few showers/storms possible overnight-Tuesday AM
Full Forecast (5/8)
Full Forecast (5/8)
Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s this afternoon.
Mild conditions are expected today
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather