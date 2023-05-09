Princeton coloring contest winners receive recognition

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A coloring contest held at Princeton Primary School had over 100 second graders participating, and the three winners of the competition were recognized recently.

Keegan Cline, Kieron Farmer, and Titus Handley were the chosen winners who colored the sheet that included the Princeton Public Library’s red-footed tortoise “Ms. Shelley,” the word “Princeton,” and a decorative background.

Their winning pages will be used as the cover photo for the City of Princeton’s Facebook page.

“New Peoples Bank is proud to partner with the City of Princeton in a community effort to help support our local schools with art, drawing, and writing contests. All the kids did a great job and I look forward to seeing more smiling faces as we continue these contests. There is nothing more heartwarming than to see the excitement and creativity in a child’s eyes!” said Michelle Spangler.

All of the coloring sheets are being displayed at the Princeton Public Library as part of Shellabration, a celebration of Shelley turning one year old.

“We cannot thank the second-grade class of Princeton Primary enough for sharing their creativity with M. Shelley, the library, and the community. Shelley has enjoyed all of the colorful pictures that now surround her library habitat. We welcome everyone to stop by the library to visit Shelley and enjoy the display of artwork.” said Laura Buchanan.

