Princeton business receives grant to help acquire equipment for Dippin’ Dots offerings

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local business in Princeton, Daydream Games, recently received a grant totaling $1,250.

It was presented by the Princeton Business Works Committee.

The quarterly grant provides relief for planning improvement projects.

Daydream games will soon be serving Dippin’ Dots, and the owner, Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield, says that the grant money will be used to obtain specialized equipment specifically for this frozen dessert.

Joseph says, “We’ll have one large storage freezer that holds anywhere from 90 to 120 gallons of ice cream. And then we’ll have two serving freezers.”

The store will also be getting new signage to add Dippin’ Dots to their catalog of offerings.

This past winter, Daydream Games gave out Pokémon cards to students who showed off good grades on their report cards.

If the store reaches their projected Dippin’ Dots launch date of Memorial Day, there might be a little something extra for students who excel in academics.

Joseph says, “The end of the school year is coming upon us. And I know I’ve had some students in here telling me they’re working hard on A’s and B’s, and we reward those students with Pokémon cards. And if we have a little ice cream in here we might throw in a little ice cream reward as well.”

Businesses that want to apply for this specific grant will need to provide a presentation about their project during one of the Rotary Club of Princeton’s Friday meetings.

Applications for this quarter’s grant are open from now until June 30th.

You can pick one up at Princeton City Hall, or you can also email PEDA@princetonwv.gov.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.