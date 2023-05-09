Princeton business receives grant to help acquire equipment for Dippin’ Dots offerings

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local business in Princeton, Daydream Games, recently received a grant totaling $1,250.

It was presented by the Princeton Business Works Committee.

The quarterly grant provides relief for planning improvement projects.

Daydream games will soon be serving Dippin’ Dots, and the owner, Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield, says that the grant money will be used to obtain specialized equipment specifically for this frozen dessert.

Joseph says, “We’ll have one large storage freezer that holds anywhere from 90 to 120 gallons of ice cream. And then we’ll have two serving freezers.”

The store will also be getting new signage to add Dippin’ Dots to their catalog of offerings.

This past winter, Daydream Games gave out Pokémon cards to students who showed off good grades on their report cards.

If the store reaches their projected Dippin’ Dots launch date of Memorial Day, there might be a little something extra for students who excel in academics.

Joseph says, “The end of the school year is coming upon us. And I know I’ve had some students in here telling me they’re working hard on A’s and B’s, and we reward those students with Pokémon cards. And if we have a little ice cream in here we might throw in a little ice cream reward as well.”

Businesses that want to apply for this specific grant will need to provide a presentation about their project during one of the Rotary Club of Princeton’s Friday meetings.

Applications for this quarter’s grant are open from now until June 30th.

You can pick one up at Princeton City Hall, or you can also email PEDA@princetonwv.gov.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint on US Rt. 19

Latest News

Graham High School to perform “High School Musical” on stage
Graham High School to perform “High School Musical” on stage
West Virginia Motorsports expands to new location in Virginia
West Virginia Motorsports expands to new location in Virginia
Princeton Business
Princeton Business
Wytheville purse snatchers getaway car
Wytheville Police Department searching for purse snatchers