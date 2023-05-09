Pikeview rallies to avoid sectional upset

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Pikeview Panthers stormed back from a 10-5 deficit to beat the Westside Renegades and advance in the AA R3 S1 tournament.

The top-seed, Panthers will face Bluefield on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket. The Beavers topped Wyoming East 7-0 on Monday night.

Wyoming East and Westside will play in the loser’s bracket.

