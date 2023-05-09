Pikeview rallies to avoid sectional upset

Panthers win 11-10 in 8 innings
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Pikeview Panthers stormed back from a 10-5 deficit to beat the Westside Renegades and advance in the AA R3 S1 tournament.

The top-seed, Panthers will face Bluefield on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket. The Beavers topped Wyoming East 7-0 on Monday night.

Wyoming East and Westside will play in the loser’s bracket.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating Giles County crash
The teenager was buried under several feet of sand after an adjacent dune apparently collapsed...
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina

Latest News

James Monroe vs. River View softball
James Monroe rolls into the sectional championship
Pikeview vs. Westside baseball
James Monroe vs. River View softball
James Monroe vs. River View softball
Princeton WhistlePigs 2023 roster
Princeton WhistlePigs announce 2023 roster