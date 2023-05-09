Pickleball courts ready for play at Glenwood Park

Pickleball courts at Glenwood Park
Pickleball courts at Glenwood Park(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pickleball courts at Glenwood Park are now ready for play. This after the Mercer County Commission Approved more than $160K for the project in April.

The area was badly deteriorated and was home to four tennis courts for about forty years. Now you can find the six pickleball courts and one tennis court ready to go with another on the way.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says there is a lot of people in the community excited about pickleball and this is just another way for people to enjoy the park.

“They’re already getting used. The lines are in place, the nets are in place. People are already enjoying it. So we’re looking at things that we do. We’re really trying to make the park, to modernize a lot of things with the park,” said Archer.

Archer says other improvement to the park include building a new shelter to replace one that was struck by a falling tree last year.

For previous coverage click HERE.

