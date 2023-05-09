Parole denied for teen’s murderer

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - More than a decade ago, 16-year-old Skylar Neese was deceived and murdered by two girls she thought were her friends.

One of the murderers, Rachel Shoaf, appeared before the parole board on Tuesday, where her parole was denied.

When Skylar’s whereabouts were still unknown, Shoaf pretended to help by posting missing person fliers.

Several months later, she cracked under the pressure and led authorities to where she and Sheila Eddy had hidden Skylar’s body.

“She just did that to get a plea deal, she wasn’t sorry she did it and neither one of these girls as far as I’m concerned will ever be ready for society because what they did is just beyond anybody’s wildest horrible thoughts,” Skylar’s father, David Neese, told 5 News in an interview in March.

Ever since her death, the Neese family has spent time telling people Skylar’s story -- everything that was special about her but then taken away.

Her father said there are many people out there who still care for his family and justice for his daughter.

An online petition asking to deny Shoaf’s parole surpassed 33,000 signatures prior to the hearing.

Shoaf will remain behind bars.

