Mercer County Sheriff’s Office applying for crisis training funding

MERCER COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office could soon see funding to help deputies get trained in dealing with mental health crises. A federal grant application was approved by the Mercer County Commission that allows the sheriff’s office to apply for $400K for crisis intervention training.

Chief Deputy Alan Christian says mental health problems are only getting worse. Adding that he wants to see 80% of deputies trained in deescalating situations involving mental health.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says the money will also provide two social workers to help the sheriff’s office in situations dealing with mental health.

“When you’re dealing with a family situation where you’ve got somebody coming in that may be going through that crisis. Well you may have a mom or a youngster at home. They’re going through that same crisis situation as well. So being able to understand that generational family component of that external individual themselves is also very important for the law enforcement to know about,” said Puckett.

The funding and training will take place over a two year period. The sheriff’s office is also applying for $300K in federal grant funding to hire three additional deputies.

