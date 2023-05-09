Mercer County Commission votes to send opposition letters for rate hikes

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County commission has voted to send two letters of opposition to the West Virginia Public Service Commission about a pair of potential rate hikes from two utility providers in the state.

The letters will be sent in opposition to requested increases from both American Electric Power and West Virginia American Water. AEP wants the increase to cover past losses due to higher fuel costs. West Virginia American Water says their rate increase would help compensate for wastewater improvements.

The letters were requested by a woman who says she’s been gathering signatures from Mercer County residents who says they can not afford the price hikes.

“I’m very worried about how people are going to live by having to pay an exorbitant power bill. Some were higher than mine and with their prescription drugs, medical bills. A high rate increase from AEP, they’re not going to make it,” said Patty Hamilton.

The Mercer County Commission is expected to send the letters out by next week. Hamilton presented a petition with around 150 signatures regarding AEP’s rate hikes. Before the letters are sent the commission asked Hamilton to gather more signatures in opposition to the West Virginia American Water rate hikes.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.