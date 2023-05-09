McClane receives 2023 Chancellor’s award

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Nominated by Wytheville Community College, Patricia McClane has received the 17th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy.

According to a release from WCC, more than two dozen individuals, families, and organizations earned the award which were presented at a luncheon in Richmond on Tuesday, April 18 with the new VCCS Chancellor Dr. David Doré as the keynote speaker.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be in the company of such an esteemed group of philanthropists,” Doré observed. “Were it not for your generosity, some of our students would have to put their hopes and dreams on hold, while others might have to abandon them altogether. Thanks to you, however, our students will be able to work in an environment that is relatively free of the kind of financial pressures that can paralyze or even derail their forward progress, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”

The event, which is hosted annually by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE), honor leading philanthropiss from all 23 Virginia community colleges and the statewide foundation.

This year’s class of distinguished philanthropy leaders has collectively contributed $14 million dollars to Virginia’s Community Colleges. Mrs. McClane is a committed supporter of Wytheville Community College, and recently stated, “We are lucky to have Wytheville Community College (WCC) in our town. I give credit to WCC for the growth and success of our communities.”

Dr. Dean Sprinkle, President of Wytheville Community College, stated, “Pat is a dedicated friend of Wytheville Community College and the entire community. In addition to establishing the Dr. John McClane Memorial Scholarship Endowment in memory of her husband, Pat also continues to support the Neighborhood Assistance Program Scholarship Endowment. Both of these endowments provide much-needed financial support to help students achieve their educational goals. WCC is very grateful for Pat’s extraordinary generosity.”

In Mrs. McClane’s honor, and with appreciation to Virginia529, the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education will award a WCC student enrolled in a workforce program with the “Patricia McClane Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship” in the amount of $3,000.

