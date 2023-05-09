Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says

A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.(Copyright 2023)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man dressed up in a beer costume was arrested in Kansas after a routine traffic stop.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible drunken driver Friday.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post a deputy was able to find the suspected driver on Interstate 35 and pulled him over.

When the driver stepped out for a sobriety test, he was wearing a Bud Light costume.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating Giles County crash
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint on US Rt. 19

Latest News

A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
CU and New River CTC partner
CU and New River CTC partner to help students continue their education
Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Escaped inmate with “violent tendencies” captured
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her