James Monroe rolls into the sectional championship

Lady Mavericks top River View Lady Raiders 10-0
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe took an early lead and cruised through the finish line on Monday night.

The Lady Mavericks beat the River View Lady Raiders 10-0 and will advance to the sectional championship game on Wednesday night.

James Monroe has outscored its opponents 19-0 through two sectional tournament games.

