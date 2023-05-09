James Monroe rolls into the sectional championship
Lady Mavericks top River View Lady Raiders 10-0
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe took an early lead and cruised through the finish line on Monday night.
The Lady Mavericks beat the River View Lady Raiders 10-0 and will advance to the sectional championship game on Wednesday night.
James Monroe has outscored its opponents 19-0 through two sectional tournament games.
