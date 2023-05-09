Graham High School to perform “High School Musical” on stage

The students are “all in this together” for their performance of this Disney classic
Graham High School to perform “High School Musical” on stage
Graham High School to perform “High School Musical” on stage(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The G-men are going to become the Wildcats (on the stage at least.) Graham High School will be performing High School Musical, a theatrical production based on the 2006 Disney movie of the same name. The story follows a high school athlete and a gifted transfer student breaking social norms by going into theater. Jacob White plays Troy Bolton, the musical athlete. He says he’s excited to bring this nostalgic film to life on the stage.

“As a kid growing up, I always loved to watch High School Musical, so... it’s nice to be able to act in something that I’ve always thought gave me a good foundation as a child,” says White.

“...This is one of my favorite movies growing up, so it’s really a big passion project for me to... put this to life because I’ve always wanted to do this show, and to do it from the director’s chair is just very impactful for me,” says Alexandra Stout, the director of the production and a teacher at the school.

If you are interested in watching this production, Graham High School will be holding performances on Friday, May 12th at 7:30 pm and Sunday and May 14th at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door or online. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint on US Rt. 19

Latest News

West Virginia Motorsports expands to new location in Virginia
West Virginia Motorsports expands to new location in Virginia
The store will offer Dippin' Dots to spice up their snack offerings in store.
Princeton business receives grant to help acquire equipment for Dippin’ Dots offerings
Princeton Business
Princeton Business
Wytheville purse snatchers getaway car
Wytheville Police Department searching for purse snatchers