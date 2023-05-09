Graham High School to perform “High School Musical” on stage

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The G-men are going to become the Wildcats (on the stage at least.) Graham High School will be performing High School Musical, a theatrical production based on the 2006 Disney movie of the same name. The story follows a high school athlete and a gifted transfer student breaking social norms by going into theater. Jacob White plays Troy Bolton, the musical athlete. He says he’s excited to bring this nostalgic film to life on the stage.

“As a kid growing up, I always loved to watch High School Musical, so... it’s nice to be able to act in something that I’ve always thought gave me a good foundation as a child,” says White.

“...This is one of my favorite movies growing up, so it’s really a big passion project for me to... put this to life because I’ve always wanted to do this show, and to do it from the director’s chair is just very impactful for me,” says Alexandra Stout, the director of the production and a teacher at the school.

If you are interested in watching this production, Graham High School will be holding performances on Friday, May 12th at 7:30 pm and Sunday and May 14th at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door or online. More information can be found here.

