Food and Drug Administration approves RSV vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has given their green light to the RSV vaccine for ages 60 and older.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We are now one step closer to having protection from RSV in the form of a vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration has given their green light to the vaccine for ages 60 and older.

There are still a few more steps that need to happen before the shots go in arms.

Health experts are calling it a revolutionary break through. This is the furthest we’ve gotten to having a vaccine against RSV after trying and failing decades ago.

“From that time until now, we’ve always wanted a vaccine for RSV,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny at Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “It causes so many hospitalizations, so much severe illness. It’s so disruptive.”

Kilkenny is keeping tabs on when this new vaccine will be available. The one closest to being fully approved is for ages 60 and older.

“The older age group, that most of us don’t think about, but RSV is going to cause more hospitalizations and more deaths in that older population than it does in those young children,” Kilkenny said.

The FDA has given its approval; now the CDC is taking its turn to make its decision.

“They’re going to look at the safety data, they’re going to look at how it was administered, the effectiveness, and all of the data there,” Kilkenny said. “They could still put a halt on it.”

Companies are ramping up their production of the vaccine while they wait for the CDC’s decision.

“That’s going to be in the next few months,” said Kilkenny. “We don’t expect this to be actually available until the fall.”

This could potentially make a drastic difference in RSV cases this season, compared to the record number of cases last season.

The CDC is currently in the middle of their clinical trials.

If this one gets approved, the next in line will be the RSV vaccine for pregnant women.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
Aaron Mathew Koontz
UPDATE: Alderson man turns himself in

Latest News

Shady Side Market, Daniels
Shady Side Market in Daniels welcomes its 37th year in business
Striking Coca-Cola Teamsters to return to work on Thursday, May 11
Striking Coca-Cola Teamsters to return to work on Thursday, May 11
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) celebrated nurse and hospital appreciation week.
BARH celebrates nurse, hospital appreciation week
Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic...
Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year
“Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour
Greenbrier Historical Society to host “Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour events on June 10