In Focus: upcoming events happening in May

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 7 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on two upcoming events: The WV PubFest and Stinson United Methodist Church’s bass fishing tournament.

Details on this year’s WV PubFest:

The 2023 WV Pubfest is happening on Sat. May 20 at Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge, W.Va. It’s set for noon-10 p.m. Tickets are $40. It’s a family friendly event, and there will also be activities for kids.

WV PubFest is also a fundraiser for West Virginia Collective and West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In the past, the event has raised $20,000.

There will also be music all day, featuring 20 acts on two stages. All of the bands are from West Virginia.

There will also be food, beer and souvenirs, including the 2023 PubFest shirt, available for purchase.

To buy tickets, go here. To follow the event’s Facebook page, go here. To watch a preview interview, go here.

Details on the Stinson United Methodist Church Bass Fishing Tournament:

Stinson United Methodist Church in Princeton is holding the 13th annual bass fishing tournament. It will be held at Bluestone Lake in Hinton On Sat. May 13. On Fri. May 12, there will be an evening of fellowship as well. Registration is $100. Prizes will be given on May 13 as well.

To learn more, visit the church’s Facebook page here. To watch a preview interview, go here.

The event will be held on Sat. May 12 at Bluestone Lake in Hinton.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

