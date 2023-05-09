Escaped inmate with “violent tendencies” captured

Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand and a '6" and "8" on his left ankle.(OSHP)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An escaped inmate from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio has been caught in West Virginia.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on Tuesday, May 9, around 7:20 a.m., Erik Parkins, 42, of Parkersburg was captured by members of the Parkersburg Police Department.

Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Eric Parkins, and Timothy Moore, 45, of Millfield, Ohio escaped from the STAR Community Justice Center around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Moore was caught soon after the incident by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Parkins and Moore were in jail for drug related charges.

It’s unclear how they escaped, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating Giles County crash
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint on US Rt. 19

Latest News

CU and New River CTC partner
CU and New River CTC partner to help students continue their education
The weather is starting to warm and the chance of snow is starting to dissipate which means...
VDOT providing safety tips during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
W.Va. leaders tout new jobs, seek wider state Route 2
Lawmakers hear need to widen W.Va. 2
To deter panhandling, Beckley leaders consider requiring business license