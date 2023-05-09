Escaped inmate with “violent tendencies” captured

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An escaped inmate from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio has been caught in West Virginia.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on Tuesday, May 9, around 7:20 a.m., Erik Parkins, 42, of Parkersburg was captured by members of the Parkersburg Police Department.

Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Eric Parkins, and Timothy Moore, 45, of Millfield, Ohio escaped from the STAR Community Justice Center around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Moore was caught soon after the incident by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Parkins and Moore were in jail for drug related charges.

It’s unclear how they escaped, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

