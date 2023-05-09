CU and New River CTC partner to help students continue their education

CU and New River CTC partner
CU and New River CTC partner(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University and New River Community and Technical College have entered an articulation agreement that will allow New River CTC graduates a direct admission into CU to complete a bachelor’s degree.

According to a release from CU, the two schools have identified 103 transferable hours of general education courses, and students who graduate with an associate’s degree and have a transferable GPA of at least a 2.0 and in good standing are guaranteed admission into CU.

“We are pleased to sign this articulation agreement with Concord University to expand transfer opportunities for New River CTC students,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “This agreement provides defined pathways to make it easier for New River CTC graduates to transfer credits and continue their studies in a bachelor’s degree program at Concord in many areas including the sciences, business, computer science, psychology, social work and others. It’s a great day for New River CTC students.”

“By working together, we can better serve the needs of the region and beyond by creating additional avenues for students to pursue higher education,” said Concord University President Kendra Boggess.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating Giles County crash
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint on US Rt. 19

Latest News

Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Escaped inmate with “violent tendencies” captured
The weather is starting to warm and the chance of snow is starting to dissipate which means...
VDOT providing safety tips during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
W.Va. leaders tout new jobs, seek wider state Route 2
Lawmakers hear need to widen W.Va. 2
To deter panhandling, Beckley leaders consider requiring business license