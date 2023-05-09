CU and New River CTC partner to help students continue their education

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University and New River Community and Technical College have entered an articulation agreement that will allow New River CTC graduates a direct admission into CU to complete a bachelor’s degree.

According to a release from CU, the two schools have identified 103 transferable hours of general education courses, and students who graduate with an associate’s degree and have a transferable GPA of at least a 2.0 and in good standing are guaranteed admission into CU.

“We are pleased to sign this articulation agreement with Concord University to expand transfer opportunities for New River CTC students,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “This agreement provides defined pathways to make it easier for New River CTC graduates to transfer credits and continue their studies in a bachelor’s degree program at Concord in many areas including the sciences, business, computer science, psychology, social work and others. It’s a great day for New River CTC students.”

“By working together, we can better serve the needs of the region and beyond by creating additional avenues for students to pursue higher education,” said Concord University President Kendra Boggess.

