Comforting those that help our community: Rookie the 9-1-1 Dog

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Sometimes those who lend a helping hand to our communities can be aided by a comforting paw, that’s when Rookie the 9-1-1 dog comes in to console.

After a caller told dispatch that they were about to give away a litter of puppies to the animal shelter, Tazewell 9-1-1 decided to give one of those puppies a permanent home in the Tazewell County 9-1-1 Center. That pup was Rookie.

Rookie is a lab mix. With three years on the job we asked his co-workers what his impact on the center has been.

“In those moments of trauma and hurt and sadness, having a puppy to run around and love on you and just give a little glimmer of hope is a really nice thing at the end of a hard day,” said Carrie Christian, day supervisor for the center.

“He has been a great companion for us. He is very well behaved. He has learned several tricks and likes to shake hands. He has his own little trading cards,” said Tazewell 911 Director, Randyann Davis.

It’s not just the dispatchers that get the puppy love, the center is located inside of the Sheriff’s Office so deputies get their dog days too.

Rookie’s popularity extends beyond the building, garnering thousands of views on TikTok with his “zoomies”.

His co-workers tell WVVA that is lightheartedness brings levity to a very serious job. The dispatchers pay for all of his needs, but they say his presence is worth it.

