Beckley bowling alley opens registration for annual “Kids Bowl Free” program

"Kids Bowl Free" program
"Kids Bowl Free" program(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some good news for students in southern West Virginia! Leisure Lanes in Beckley is once again offering its “Kids Bowl Free” program.

The program, which is part of a national movement of the same name that began in 2008, gives kids ages two to 17 the chance to bowl two free games a day from April to October. Families can sign up to six children up and there are even family options, which allow adults to bowl for a discounted rate.

Employees say that while the program is a great way to provide kids with exercise and give them a safe summer activity, “Kids Bowl Free” could also introduce them to something they love.

“I’ve been working with one young lady. She fell in love with the game,” shared Summer Jasmine. Jasmine works the front desk at the bowling alley and is also a professional at the game. “She started in the “Kids Bowl Free” program and...she’s won a couple of tournaments this past year, so it’s really cool and that’s how she started...”

Registration for “Kids Bowl Free” is already open. Click here to sign up or call 304-253-7328 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint on US Rt. 19

Latest News

Pickleball courts at Glenwood Park
Pickleball courts ready for play at Glenwood Park
New Peoples Bank Branch Manager Michelle Spangler, Princeton City Manager Mike Webb, Princeton...
Princeton coloring contest winners receive recognition
In 2023, the auction raised more than $141,000.
Treasurer Moore announces firearm auction success for Raleigh Co. Law Enforcement
Patricia McClane
McClane receives 2023 Chancellor’s award