Beckley bowling alley opens registration for annual “Kids Bowl Free” program

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some good news for students in southern West Virginia! Leisure Lanes in Beckley is once again offering its “Kids Bowl Free” program.

The program, which is part of a national movement of the same name that began in 2008, gives kids ages two to 17 the chance to bowl two free games a day from April to October. Families can sign up to six children up and there are even family options, which allow adults to bowl for a discounted rate.

Employees say that while the program is a great way to provide kids with exercise and give them a safe summer activity, “Kids Bowl Free” could also introduce them to something they love.

“I’ve been working with one young lady. She fell in love with the game,” shared Summer Jasmine. Jasmine works the front desk at the bowling alley and is also a professional at the game. “She started in the “Kids Bowl Free” program and...she’s won a couple of tournaments this past year, so it’s really cool and that’s how she started...”

Registration for “Kids Bowl Free” is already open. Click here to sign up or call 304-253-7328 for more information.

