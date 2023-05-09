Alderson Police searching for wanted man

Aaron Mathew Koontz
Aaron Mathew Koontz(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Alderson Police Department is currently searching for Aaron Mathew Koontz.

According to a post from the Department, Koontz is wanted for domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

Town of Alderson Police Department is asking that anyone with information on Koontz whereabouts contact the Greenbrier County dispatch at 304-647-7911.

