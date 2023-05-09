Alderson Police searching for wanted man

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Alderson Police Department is currently searching for Aaron Mathew Koontz.

According to a post from the Department, Koontz is wanted for domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

Town of Alderson Police Department is asking that anyone with information on Koontz whereabouts contact the Greenbrier County dispatch at 304-647-7911.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.