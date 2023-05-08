WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint on US Rt. 19

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint along U.S. Route 19 approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Route 41 (Johnstown Road) from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, May 12. This is in the Beckley area of Raleigh County.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.

