VSP investigating Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Giles County.

According to the VSP, the crash happened on May5 at 8:30 p.m. on Route 460, approximately one mile west of Route 61. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was traveling west on Route 460. As it came into a curve, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it. The Kawasaki, meanwhile, ran off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment.

The driver, Michael S. Ruganis, 46, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

VSP said this investigation is ongoing, and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

