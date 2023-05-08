VDOC celebrates National Corrections Officers’ week

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) is celebrating National Corrections Officers’ week, and they are recognizing the men and women who work to promote long-lasting public safety and serve on the front lines of Virginia’s prisons.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed May 7 through May 13 to be Correctional Officers Week in Virginia, honoring those who serve as Correctional Officers in the Commonwealth.

“Correctional Officers are at the forefront of the Department’s mission of protecting and helping people to be better,” said Harold Clarke, Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. “The success of the Department takes a team effort and Correctional Officers play a vital role in the agency’s goal of helping others. Our officers deserve to be recognized for their hard work, courage, and dedication. They serve as positive influences for inmates who are looking to become valued members of society upon re-entry.”

The VDOC said in a statement that corrections officers have played a vital role in emphasizing communication, learning, and the use of evidence-based practices that further the Department’s mission of rehabilitation. The Department has consistently maintained one of the lowest recidivism rates in the nation, most recently 20.6 percent, because of its well-trained and knowledgeable staff and acclaimed and accredited programmatic efforts.

“Virginia’s Correctional Officers provide a vital service to the Commonwealth by promoting long-lasting public safety,” said A. David Robinson, VADOC’s Chief of Corrections Operations. “They have risen and exceeded the challenges faced over this past year, and they have upheld the Department’s high-security standard at each facility around the Commonwealth of Virginia. They are an integral component of public safety in Virginia, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude.”

