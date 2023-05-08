UVA’s Pipelines & Pathways program opens to the public

The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (FILE)
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Pipelines & Pathways program is now open to the public.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday, May 8, to mark the occasion.

“This would benefit pretty much any individual in our community,” Pipelines & Pathways Manager Hollie Lee said. “What we do is we work with individuals who are residing in underserved communities in the Charlottesville region. So that includes the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Nelson, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa to help put these individuals into jobs at the university that have the opportunity for upward mobility.”

Lee says they wanted to make the grand opening special.

“We have everything from professional headshots, we have career coaching, workshops on personal branding and communication, and other topics. We also have a UVA hiring event going on,” Lee said. “We know that there’s a lot of untapped talent out there that we want to be able to reach, but sometimes getting a job isn’t the easiest thing to do.”

The goal is to build better futures for those who need it.

“From individuals who might have barriers like childcare, transportation, criminal history, we help with those things. And so that makes you a more qualified and valuable employee to any employer,” Lee said.

