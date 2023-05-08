Tazewell Sock Hop and Car Show raise money for local groups

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office and Tazewell VFW’s Auxiliary 7136 raised money Saturday to support kids and veterans in the area.

The groups joined together at the Tazewell Co. Fairgrounds to host a car show and “50′s Sock Hop,” raising money for both the Auxiliary and Sheriff’s Office’s DARE program. DARE works to help educate local kids on the dangers of drug use, while the Auxiliary works to help support local veterans regularly.

DARE coordinator, Sgt. Landon Hieatt said the money raised for his program will help keep kids engaged.

“We’re raising money to give them things,” said Sgt. Hieatt. “Like a DARE graduation, certificates -- we give them bracelets and pencils and little stuffed animals somethings in class -- things that make them excited, and help them remember the program.”

Entry for Saturday’s car show cost $10 a piece, with the Sock Hop costing the same amount for a single ticket, and $15 for couples.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Kenneth Alan Stout
UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect arrested in North Carolina
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
The school held a four team, double elimination tournament between different groups of police...
Greater Beckley Christian holds inaugural Battle of the Badges

Latest News

Tazewell Sock Hop and Car Show raise money for local groups
Tazewell Sock Hop and Car Show raise money for local groups
The “Red” Matheny Train Show returns to Ronceverte
The “Red” Matheny Train Show returns to Ronceverte
Bluefield High School Project Graduation Fundraiser
Bluefield High School Project Graduation Fundraiser
Racers compete in local motocross race despite rain
Racers compete in local motocross race despite rain