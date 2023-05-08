Tazewell Sock Hop and Car Show raise money for local groups

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office and Tazewell VFW’s Auxiliary 7136 raised money Saturday to support kids and veterans in the area.

The groups joined together at the Tazewell Co. Fairgrounds to host a car show and “50′s Sock Hop,” raising money for both the Auxiliary and Sheriff’s Office’s DARE program. DARE works to help educate local kids on the dangers of drug use, while the Auxiliary works to help support local veterans regularly.

DARE coordinator, Sgt. Landon Hieatt said the money raised for his program will help keep kids engaged.

“We’re raising money to give them things,” said Sgt. Hieatt. “Like a DARE graduation, certificates -- we give them bracelets and pencils and little stuffed animals somethings in class -- things that make them excited, and help them remember the program.”

Entry for Saturday’s car show cost $10 a piece, with the Sock Hop costing the same amount for a single ticket, and $15 for couples.

