Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The second inmate who escaped Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville has now been found and is in custody.

Bruce Callahan escaped on April 30, nearly 24 hours after another inmate, Alder Marin-Sotelo, had escaped.

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.(Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)

Callahan, from North Carolina, had been convicted of multiple federal drug charges.

Marin-Sotelo was captured in Mexico on May 4.

Officials believe both men manipulated the locking mechanism of a rear exit door to get out.

This comes months after meeting documents show conversations from the Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board to replace failing locks.

In a statement, Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board said while the board has discussed door lock replacement in previous meetings, those discussions “pertained to interior doors in a different housing pod from which the inmates escaped. The replacement of these interior locks is part of the capital improvement plan for the jail.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Kenneth Alan Stout
UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect arrested in North Carolina
The school held a four team, double elimination tournament between different groups of police...
Greater Beckley Christian holds inaugural Battle of the Badges
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ

Latest News

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Saturday's event raised money for the area's DARE program and the Auxiliary's work to help...
Tazewell Sock Hop and Car Show raise money for local groups
Tazewell Sock Hop and Car Show raise money for local groups
Tazewell Sock Hop and Car Show raise money for local groups