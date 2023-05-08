Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - A man in Richlands, Va. claims he’s discovered a revolutionary way to help plants grow.

Keith Sexton stumbled upon what he sees as Appalachia’s key to revitalization awhile back, as he noticed plants near his mother’s home in Grundy, Va. were growing unusually quick. Since then, he says he’s harvested plenty of his own “miracle fertilizer,” and says the results have been extraordinary.

“I had six cucumber plants on a stone wall behind my house over here,” said Sexton. “So I went by them with this water and sprayed them. And in two days you would have had to see them. So I run and get seed cucumber, put them in the ground, and in 23 days these two here produced one on a vine and in thirty five days from seed I had one on a vine.

Cucumbers typically take 50 to 70 days to reach full size.

Sexton then had the product tested in a lab. Results showed the presence of Potassium and Phosphorus, both common ingredients in fertilizer used around the world daily.

“People’s never heard of this,” said Sexton. “This is fertilizer and it can be produced. I don’t like to use the word mining because I’m an ex-coal miner. Coal mining is dirty and y’all saw how pretty this is.”

The product appears to come from a blue-ish clay-like substance near water in Southern Appalachia. WVVA followed Sexton to locations in Tazewell and Buchanan Counties, where he collects the product to use himself.

Sexton said there are countless other spots in Southern W.Va. and Southeastern Va. he’s already found as well.

