Postcards sent from around America and the world grows kid’s collection

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -With summer on its way, some may want to take a vacation to see the world. However, one Virginia boy named Terry Skeens found a way to bring the world to him – using postcards! He’s started collecting postcards from around America and eventually expanded internationally. His collection ranges from Tazewell, Virginia all the way to Australia, with his favorite being from France. He says he first started the collection as a project for school but decided to see if he could get every state by the end of the school year.

“I told my teacher about it, and she’s, she’s actually surprised that... it’s working good...” says Skeens, “...I tell the class about it, and they was like, ‘how far have you been?’ and I’m like, ‘Really deep into it.’”

Skeens collected 24 cards so far, with 14 states and four other countries represented. If you would like to help Terry with his collection, he says to visit “Terry’s Adventure” on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.