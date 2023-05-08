Optimum returns to Princeton with new store

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A business that had previously left Princeton is now back with a new store. Optimum, formerly known as Suddenlink, is an internet, television, and phone provider. To celebrate their return to the area, they held a customer appreciation event with snacks and giveaways. Bethany Simmons, Market Engagement Manager for Optimum, says they’re excited to be back and have already had a good response from the community.

“The company had a long history of being in Princeton and we’ve been gone for a couple of years, but, again, so excited to be back. This is the heart... of who we are. Optimum is a local company, and we understand how important it is to connect with our local communities, and so being back in Princeton was the right move, and we are so excited to welcome the public into our store and talk about all the great offerings we have,” says Simmons.

Optimum is planning to hold their official ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 18th. Their new store is located at 169 Courthouse Road, Princeton, West Virginia.

