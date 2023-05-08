More than 75 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR

(WWNY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of May 2-6:

  • Anthony Creek
  • Back Fork of Elk River
  • Back Fork of Elk River (Catch and Release)
  • Big Clear Creek
  • Big Sandy Creek
  • Boley Lake
  • Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
  • Buffalo Fork Lake
  • Bullskin Run
  • Burnsville Tailwaters
  • Cacapon Park Lakes
  • Camp Creek
  • Castleman Run Lake
  • Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
  • Coopers Rock Lake
  • Cranberry River
  • Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
  • Desert Fork
  • Dog Run Lake (Upper and Lower Lakes)
  • East River
  • Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
  • Evitts Run
  • French Creek Pond
  • Gandy Creek
  • Glade Creek of Mann
  • Glade Creek of New River
  • Glady Fork
  • Greenbrier River (Cass)
  • Greenbrier River (Durbin)
  • Kimsey Run Lake
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Laurel Fork of Holly River
  • Left Fork of Holly River
  • Little Clear Creek
  • Little Kanawha Headwaters
  • Lost River
  • Marsh Fork
  • Mash Fork
  • Mash Fork Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)
  • Mason Lake
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Middle Wheeling Lake
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • New Creek
  • New Creek Dam No. 14
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North Fork South Branch
  • Opequon Creek
  • Paint Creek
  • Paint Creek (Catch and Release)
  • Pinnacle Creek
  • Pond Fork
  • Poorhouse Pond
  • R. D. Bailey Tailwaters
  • Right Fork of Little Kanawha
  • Rock Cliff Lake
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
  • Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
  • South Branch (Catch and Release)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
  • Sugar Creek
  • Summit Lake
  • Sutton Tailwaters
  • Tilhance Creek
  • Trout Run
  • Tuckahoe Lake
  • Tuscarora Creek
  • Tygart Valley River Headwaters
  • Upper Guyandotte River
  • Waites Run
  • Wallback Lake
  • Watoga Lake
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Kenneth Alan Stout
UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect arrested in North Carolina
The school held a four team, double elimination tournament between different groups of police...
Greater Beckley Christian holds inaugural Battle of the Badges
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ

Latest News

Optimum returns to Princeton with new store
Optimum returns to Princeton with new store
Entries open for W.Va. State Fair
DEA seizes 1.76M deadly doses of Fentanyl in region including West Virginia
Virginia flags lowered in honor of Texas mass shooting victims
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating Giles County crash