More than 75 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.
The following waters were stocked during the week of May 2-6:
- Anthony Creek
- Back Fork of Elk River
- Back Fork of Elk River (Catch and Release)
- Big Clear Creek
- Big Sandy Creek
- Boley Lake
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Bullskin Run
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Camp Creek
- Castleman Run Lake
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
- Desert Fork
- Dog Run Lake (Upper and Lower Lakes)
- East River
- Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
- Evitts Run
- French Creek Pond
- Gandy Creek
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Cass)
- Greenbrier River (Durbin)
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork of Holly River
- Little Clear Creek
- Little Kanawha Headwaters
- Lost River
- Marsh Fork
- Mash Fork
- Mash Fork Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)
- Mason Lake
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Wheeling Lake
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Paint Creek
- Paint Creek (Catch and Release)
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- Poorhouse Pond
- R. D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Right Fork of Little Kanawha
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
- Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
- South Branch (Catch and Release)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
- Sugar Creek
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Tuckahoe Lake
- Tuscarora Creek
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Waites Run
- Wallback Lake
- Watoga Lake
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
