Mild conditions are expected today

By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Most will stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a few thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon/evening. Any thunderstorms that do develop could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain, but the chance is very low. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Lows will stay unseasonably mild in the 50s and 60s overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow with some scattered showers and storms at times. Some storms could produce heavy rain so localized flooding cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will build in midweek bringing drier weather. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s.

As of now, unsettled weather looks to return to the region this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

