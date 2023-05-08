Fort Spring Bridge to close for repairs

By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fort Spring Bridge, which is located on County Route 43 (Fort Spring Pike), is set to be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting Monday, May 8, through Wednesday, May 10, for ongoing bridge repairs.

Repair work is subject to change depending on weather conditions and equipment availability, but efforts to keep repairs on track is of high importance.

Local traffic will have access to all properties at both ends of the structure. Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near the work zone.

