F.O.P. to host annual Police Memorial Service

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fraternal Order of Police will be hosting the annual Police Memorial Service on Monday, May 15 at 12 p.m. in front of the Fayette County Court House.

In a release, the F.O.P. said they would like to have as many people as possible to show respect for all who have died in the line of duty.

The F.O.P. will also host a reception after the ceremony on the courthouse lawn and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department along with the help of several other agencies.

If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Fayette County Memorial building.

