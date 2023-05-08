F.O.P. to host annual Police Memorial Service

Police memorial generic
Police memorial generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fraternal Order of Police will be hosting the annual Police Memorial Service on Monday, May 15 at 12 p.m. in front of the Fayette County Court House.

In a release, the F.O.P. said they would like to have as many people as possible to show respect for all who have died in the line of duty.

The F.O.P. will also host a reception after the ceremony on the courthouse lawn and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department along with the help of several other agencies.

If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Fayette County Memorial building.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Kenneth Alan Stout
UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect arrested in North Carolina
The school held a four team, double elimination tournament between different groups of police...
Greater Beckley Christian holds inaugural Battle of the Badges
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

McDowell Co. Sheriff investigating church break-in
McDowell Co. Sheriff investigating church break-in
McDowell Co. Sheriff investigating church break-in
McDowell Co. Sheriff investigating church break-in
Bridge repair generic
Fort Spring Bridge to close for repairs
Click It or Ticket campaign
‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign reminds drivers to buckle up