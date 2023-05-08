Few showers/storms possible overnight-Tuesday AM

Temps will remain mild, but we’ll be unsettled for a while
RAIN INTO TONIGHT-TUESDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
An approaching cold front will bring unsettled weather to our area overnight. Through sundown, we’ll see increasing clouds, and a few spotty showers/isolated t-storms will be possible. After midnight, the chance of rain will increase. Temps overnight will hover in the upper 50s-low 60s.

TUESDAY FORECAST
Tomorrow will bring on and off showers/storms for the first half of the day, but we should see more sun come out by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s-low 70s behind the front Tuesday afternoon.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
A few storms overnight-tomorrow AM could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and/or hail.

CHANCE OF RAIN
Tuesday night, skies will gradually clear, and we look be warm and dry Wednesday and Thursday, with high temps climbing in to the 70s and 80s. By the end of the week, another frontal system will be approaching, which could mean more rounds of rain at times into our Mother’s Day Weekend.

Stay tuned!

