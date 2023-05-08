Entries open for W.Va. State Fair

(WVVA)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is coming this summer and entries are officially open.

The state fair’s livestock and home, arts, and garden competitions are now accepting entries.

The deadline to enter is July 14, 2023, according to a statement from the State Fair of West Virginia.

Some of the events include a sheep Shearing Competition, fan-favorite best pepperoni roll and chocolate lover’s dessert delight cooking contests, and of course, the rest of the cooking, flower, ag produce, needlework, and fine arts competitions.

Additionally, livestock competitions are also available for West Virginia’s 4-H and FFA, and open show classes.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

Please visit www.statefairofwv.com for more information or to register online.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Kenneth Alan Stout
UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect arrested in North Carolina
The school held a four team, double elimination tournament between different groups of police...
Greater Beckley Christian holds inaugural Battle of the Badges
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ

Latest News

Optimum returns to Princeton with new store
Optimum returns to Princeton with new store
DEA seizes 1.76M deadly doses of Fentanyl in region including West Virginia
Virginia flags lowered in honor of Texas mass shooting victims
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating Giles County crash