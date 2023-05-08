To deter panhandling, Beckley leaders consider requiring business license

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Leaders in Beckley are working on a potential solution to limit panhandling in the city.

Mayor Rob Rappold said the problem appears to be escalating in recent months and he is currently working with others on potential solutions. He said one idea city leaders are exploring is coming up with an ordinance to require panhandlers to register as a business.

“The ACLU says that you can’t keep people from panhandling. That’s how they make a living....that’s their business. If that’s their business, then in my mind, they should be applying for a business license.”

But some in Beckley remain divided over whether a business license should be required. Scott Breedlove sees multiple sides of the issue. “I think there’s a lot of people out there that don’t want to work and get everything they can from the system. But then there’s people who have legitimately fallen on hard times and sometimes you do what you have to.”

Jeanette Price was among the panhandlers working the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Harper Road on Monday. She said she is on disability, but the checks she receives do not cover the cost of her living expenses. “It’s rough on everybody who has bills and animals, such as myself. I have bills I’m behind on and trying to catch back up.”

Price worries she will kicked off her disability if she gets a full-time job. “A lot of the people out here are on disability and a few other people I know who rely on this corner.”

In exploring solutions to the problem, Mayor Rappold said there are tax implications to consider as well. He said that by requiring these individuals to register as a business, they would be forced to comply with state and federal taxes like everyone else.

“All the money they’re collecting now is tax free. I’m sure the state tax department doesn’t like that, the IRS, all that plays into why we’re trying to limit panhandling.”

In the upcoming weeks and months, Mayor Rappold said council will also be looking at ways to better regulate the food truck industry in the city. While he is not opposed to the proliferation of new food trucks recently, he would like to see additional regulations to ensure the businesses are parked legally, providing trash disposal, and not infringing on other standing businesses in the area.

