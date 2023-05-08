Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur in interview

In the audio clip it sounds like Huggins refers to Xavier University fans as “Catholic f-gs.”
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins is under fire after an audio clip of him using a homophobic slur surfaced online.

The comment came while Huggins was a guest on a Cincinnati sports radio talk show Monday.

In the audio clip, which can be heard here, it sounds like Huggins refers to Xavier University fans as “Catholic f--s.” He then uses the slur again.

5 News has reached out to WVU Athletics officials for comment, but so far has not heard back.

Huggins coached 16 seasons at Cincinnati and is the program’s winningest coach.

Below is a statement from Huggins issuing an apology on WVU’s Men’s Basketball’s social media account:

WVU Sports released a statement Monday afternoon, saying Huggins’ remarks “do not represent our University values,” further saying the University “does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously.”

The statement also says the situation is currently under review and will be addressed by the University and its Athletics Department.

Below is the statement in its entirety:

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur in interview

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Kenneth Alan Stout
UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect arrested in North Carolina
The school held a four team, double elimination tournament between different groups of police...
Greater Beckley Christian holds inaugural Battle of the Badges
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ

Latest News

Optimum returns to Princeton with new store
Optimum returns to Princeton with new store
Beckley "Hometown Hero"
Beckley’s “Hometown Hero” banners double in number
Fred Hays
W.Va artist talks inspiration, meaning behind his Tamarack-featured work
Postcards sent from around America and the world grows kid’s collection
Postcards sent from around America and the world grows kid’s collection