Beckley’s “Hometown Hero” banners double in number

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Hometown Hero” banners began popping up along the City of Beckley’s streets last year. Now, there are nearly 100 of them fixed to light posts on several blocks, filling up space in Shoemaker’s Square, along Neville and Heber Streets, Main Street, and Prince Street all the way to Leslie C Gates Place.

The banners represent men and women who have served or are serving our country right now. Eras spanning World War II, the Cold War, the Vietnam War and the Global War on Terror are featured, bringing pride and joy to residents and families alike.

“People around here really like to support our veterans and honor them, and the families are, you know, are so executed about it and take so much pride in having their family member’s picture and name up there on a banner,” shared Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events.

The “Hometown Hero” banners will be left up until after Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The City of Beckley will resume taking orders for new banners in February.

Other southern West Virginia towns and cities displaying their hometown heroes include Fayetteville, Oak Hill, and Lewisburg to name a few.

