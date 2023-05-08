April’s Teacher Feature Winner: Krystal Cundiff

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - April’s Teacher Feature Winner for WVVA and Cole Chevy’s Teacher Feature Contest is Krystal Cundiff. Cundiff has taught fifth grade at Glenwood School for the last four years.

Before she called Glenwood home, Cundiff taught at Ceres Elementary and Shady Spring Elementary. Over her 13 year career one goal has remained the same for Cundiff and that is to make teaching fun.

“I’ve done silly things like putting my hair in a pony tail on one side but not the other to help remind them that they need to do the same thing to both sides in math. I make up songs and raps about skills that we’re doing and it’s just something to help them remember things,” said Cundiff.

Cundiff says she likes to share her techniques with other teachers on social media. Adding that she often uses other teacher’s ideas to help her students learn better.

“Working together as teachers is a very positive thing because we can’t do it alone. So it’s always fun to share and kind of figure out what works and what doesn’t work and share it with everybody,” said Cundiff.

Cundiff says building a good accord with her students is also a big part of who she is as a teacher.

“The biggest thing I want them to have from me is to know that I’m always going to be here and I’m always going to care about them. Even when they go on through life and through high school, they’ve got me in their corner,” said Cundiff.

Cundiff has also helped organize fundraisers for her class. She says this year the class will be taking an end of the year field trip to the Crossroads Social House in Wytheville.

Cundiff says she’s loves the environment at Glenwood and credits a lot of her success to her fellow teachers.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.