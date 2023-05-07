Racers compete in local motocross race despite rain

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was a day of rain and racing for those in Raleigh County Sunday. The weather couldn’t stop the people from coming to the Hidden Valley Racing Complex for the 2023 Outlaw Series. Crowds came out to test their mettle in a motocross race or cheer on their favorite racer. Racers braving the rain and muddy track say it was worth it for the thrill of the race.

“Just love it... Just love riding my dirt bike and being out there. It’s... there’s no other experience like it,” says Tucker Snyder, a motocross racer and coach.

Snyder says this sport has been a favorite hobby of his since he was eight. Another racer says she started even earlier.

“Well, my parents got me a bike when I was eight months old, but then I just started racing when I was, like, six or seven,” says Kyleigh Martin, another motocross racer.

Younger racers were included in this race as well, with many different age groups represented.

“We have age groups from all the way from four-year-olds all the way up to sixty-year-olds, so everybody, everybody comes out here and races. It’s a great place,” says Jarrett Cline, president of Hidden Valley Racing Complex.

Cline encourages people to consider dirt bike racing as a hobby, adding he’ll welcome them to Hidden Valley if they do.

If you would like to participate in Hidden Valley Racing Complex’s next motocross event, it will be held on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. Cline says to head to Hidden Valley’s Facebook page for more information.

