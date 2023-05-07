Greater Beckley Christian holds inaugural Battle of the Badges

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greater Beckley Christian school held the first ever Battle of the Badges. The event was a four team, double elimination style basketball tournament where different groups of law enforcement played with and against each other for the ultimate prize and bragging rights.

The teams were made up of the Beckley Police Department, Southern Regional Jail, West Virginia state troopers, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

People who attended were asked to donate and help fund for the school and the students who attend. Justin Arvon, Cody Reedy and other started the event and hope to continue it annually and help keep improving upon it.

The Beckley Police Department would win the tournament, after defeating Southern Regional Jail in the opening round and beating the West Virginia state troopers in the second and final round.

