A few more thunderstorms possible tomorrow.

A few more showers expected tonight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Thunderstorms rumbled through our region earlier this afternoon. The rest of the evening is looking to be a little quieter. We could see a few pop-up rain showers through the night. Temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 50s, so we will be very mild tonight. Rain will be off and on throughout the evening with calm winds.

Monday will be another day of occasional showers and thunderstorms. We do have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, so some storms could have some heavy rain at times. The heavy rain we saw today could work against us, leading to the possibility of localized flooding issues.

Things will start off quiet, with morning temperatures already climbing into the low 60s by 9 AM. We could see a disturbance moving through the afternoon. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will continue into the evening. Temperatures on Monday will be topping off in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we are looking at another chance of showers and thunderstorms, but after that we look to dry up for a few days by the middle of next week. Mild temperatures are expected the whole week.

