Thunderstorms expected tomorrow afternoon

Tonight will be another mild night. Temperatures will be dropping down into the low 50s. We’re not looking at anything other than a few clouds through the evening. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight we will see temperatures in the low 50s (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, however, is a different story. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather. This means we’ll have a few thunderstorms popping up at times, and some of them could have strong, gusty winds, or heavy downpours.

The majority of our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather (WVVA WEATHER)

The heavy downpours could possible cause some flooding issues too, so our area is also under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, which continues into Monday.

Sunday could bring possible flooding for some of our area. (WVVA WEATHER)

The morning will begin with partly cloudy skies, with temperatures already in the 60s by 9 AM. Around 11 AM, we will begin seeing some rain showers popping up, By noon, we will see some parts of our area on the verge of thunderstorms. The system will fully be in our area by 1 PM, and thunderstorms will continue until about 4:30, at which point the areas to our south will begin seeing some off and on rain showers. Temperatures on Sunday are going to be in the upper 60s low 70s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

The greatest chance for thunderstorms will be between 2 and 3 PM (WVVA WEATHER)

Some storms could drop heavy rain. (WVVA WEATHER)

The weather is looking to remain unsettled into the beginning of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures all next week will be very mild, highs in the 70s all around.

