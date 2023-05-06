The “Red” Matheny Train Show returns to Ronceverte

The “Red” Matheny Train Show returns to Ronceverte
The “Red” Matheny Train Show returns to Ronceverte(WVVA)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The “Red” Matheny Train Show returned to Ronceverte for its second year.

The show was held at the Clifford Community and Rec Center from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday.

It featured historical displays and scale train layouts, model train vendors, and food concessions.

This event was free to the public and gave the community a chance to learn the rich history of the C&O Railroad Alleghany Sub-division.

Organizer and collector Joe Haynes says the history should be preserved because it helped build the area. “Ronceverte is here because of the train because of railroad. The railroad got here about 1872. It built this area. The lumber industry and the coal industry. If wasn’t for the railroad, we wouldn’t be here.”

Organizers say they hope to keep growing the event each year and is thankful for the City of Ronceverte for letting them put on this event.

