LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning to create separation and Montcalm couldn’t catch up. James Monroe would go on to win 9-0.

The Lady Mavericks will host River View in the sectional semifinals on Monday at 6:00 p.m. The Lady Raiders beat Mount View 8-0 on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.