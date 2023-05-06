Greenbrier East softball wins the Class AAA Region three section two championship

Lady Spartans defeat the Beckley Flying Eagles 8-0 to win the 2023 sectional title
By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans took advantage of mistakes by the Beckley Lady Flying Eagles and captured the AAA R3 S2 title.

Greenbrier East won 8-0 on Friday and outscored Beckley a combined 13-1 over two meetings this week.

