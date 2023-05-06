Bluefield softball captures first sectional championship

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Lady Beavers conquered the Wyoming East Lady Warriors to win the program’s first softball sectional championship.

The Lady Beavers won 15-5 on Friday night for their second win in New Richmond this week against the defending sectional champions.

Wyoming East led 3-2 after 3 innings and it was all Bluefield from there. The Lady Beavers scored seven in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead and then added one in the fifth and five more in the seventh.

