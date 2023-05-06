Bluefield High School Project Graduation Fundraiser

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield High School’s Project Graduation Program was start in 1985 by Delores French and Herb Simms. The goal of the program is to provide seniors with a fun and safe way to celebrate on graduation night.

A car show and bake sale was held in the front parking lot of Bluefield High School to raise money for this year’s senior class.

Parent of a Bluefield Senior Katie Kidd explains the school helps each year put on this event for the seniors. “Project Graduation is a celebration for the seniors so they have a place to have a safe environment the night they graduate. They can all have one last hurrah and have fun with their friends one last time before they all go their separate way for college and their careers.”

The fundraising event today was a partnership with the Bluestone Region Car Club which supplied the trophies and prizes for the winners.

If anyone would like to donate to Project Graduation, bring donations to Bluefield High school any time before graduation day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.