827 Strong for Trey

Maybeury, W.Va. (WVVA) - The family of Trey Woods came together this evening to kick off this weekend’s celebration of life events.

Trey passed away in April of 2021 from his injuries in a tragic accident on Tony Lane in Maybeury bottom.

The family and community celebrated him Friday, which would have been his 28th birthday. A fish fry was held along with a tree planting ceremony. A tree was planted at the spot where trey was riding his dirt bike when he was hit by a school bus.

827 strong was printed on love one’s shirts to show that this community in McDowell County has stayed together through this time.

Shanelle Winebush wants to encourage everyone to come and celebrate her cousin’s life Saturday. “It’s very emotional for all of us and I just want everyone to come out and support Trey because everybody who knew Trey loved him dearly. He was such a pure hearted person, and everybody loved him.”

Sunday, an ATV and motorcycle ride will be held from Maybeury to Restlawn Cemetery for a balloon release to celebrate his birthday and life.

The lineup starts at noon near Dr. Harry Hirsch’s former office in Maybeury.

