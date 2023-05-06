827 Strong for Trey

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maybeury, W.Va. (WVVA) - The family of Trey Woods came together this evening to kick off this weekend’s celebration of life events.

Trey passed away in April of 2021 from his injuries in a tragic accident on Tony Lane in Maybeury bottom.

The family and community celebrated him Friday, which would have been his 28th birthday. A fish fry was held along with a tree planting ceremony. A tree was planted at the spot where trey was riding his dirt bike when he was hit by a school bus.

827 strong was printed on love one’s shirts to show that this community in McDowell County has stayed together through this time.

Shanelle Winebush wants to encourage everyone to come and celebrate her cousin’s life Saturday. “It’s very emotional for all of us and I just want everyone to come out and support Trey because everybody who knew Trey loved him dearly. He was such a pure hearted person, and everybody loved him.”

Sunday, an ATV and motorcycle ride will be held from Maybeury to Restlawn Cemetery for a balloon release to celebrate his birthday and life.

The lineup starts at noon near Dr. Harry Hirsch’s former office in Maybeury.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Second lawsuit filed against the Wyoming County Board of Education
Wyoming County Board of Education involved in two civil lawsuits
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

Latest News

827 Strong for Trey
827 Strong for Trey
Dilapidated structure in Summers Co.
Hinton city leaders to study out-of-state dilapidated structure projects
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
I-77 northbound near Big Walker Tunnel backed up for tractor trailer wreck
Hinton city leaders to study out-of-state dilapidated structure projects
Hinton city leaders to study out-of-state dilapidated structure projects