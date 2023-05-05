Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Belle
The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740.
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the latest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Makenzie Phipps with the Mercer County Animal Shelter
brought by pit-mix, Belle.
Belle is roughly 5-6 years old and looking for her furever home.
She is spayed and microchipped. It is highly suggested she be in a single-pet home.
The shelter is also hosting its “Empty the Shelters” event from now until the 15th.
Dogs are $50 and cats are $25.
Call (304) 425-2838 for more information.
