Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Belle

By Collin Rogers and Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the latest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Makenzie Phipps with the Mercer County Animal Shelter

brought by pit-mix, Belle.

Belle is roughly 5-6 years old and looking for her furever home.

She is spayed and microchipped. It is highly suggested she be in a single-pet home.

The shelter is also hosting its “Empty the Shelters” event from now until the 15th.

Dogs are $50 and cats are $25.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740.

Call (304) 425-2838 for more information.

